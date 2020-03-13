Momeste Clinic is a specialist organization that has successfully carried out thousands of hair transplantation and aesthetic operations with its team, which operates with the aim of performing services and treatments related to hair transplantation and hair treatment aesthetics and beauty methods, without sacrificing the principle of trust accuracy and honesty.

With specialist doctors, it offers Biolife VIP service quality, which provides healthcare services to its guests for health tourism from abroad as well as welcoming from the airport or bus station, accommodation, and discovering the historical and cultural richness of our country.

Our Vision

Scientific Research and Development pioneer studies and clinical applications with Turkey’s trusted and preferred Hair and Cosmetic Surgery Clinic to be.

Our Mission

To increase the quality of life by offering treatment methods appropriate to the needs of our medical guests with experienced physicians and professional methods.

WHY MOMESTE?

– We do hair transplantation using scientific methods in hair transplantation.

– We provide 100% naturalness in hair transplantation.

– We perform hair transplantation in sterile conditions in hospital environment by our experienced, plastic surgery specialist and professional team.

